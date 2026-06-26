RFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,020 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after buying an additional 6,367 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $20,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.3% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $201,881,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 78.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,937,856 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $1,463,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 15th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $403.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of TSLA opened at $375.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 344.15, a P/E/G ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.80. The company's fifty day moving average is $405.86 and its 200 day moving average is $413.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $288.77 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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