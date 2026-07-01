RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 93.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,281 shares of the company's stock after selling 46,106 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nebius Group by 2,391.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,219,326 shares of the company's stock worth $269,474,000 after buying an additional 3,090,103 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Nebius Group in the fourth quarter valued at $231,635,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Nebius Group by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,832 shares during the last quarter. Accel Leaders 3 Associates L.P. bought a new position in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter valued at $188,496,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Nebius Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,511,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nebius Group alerts: Sign Up

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Nebius Group stock opened at $276.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 8.33 and a quick ratio of 8.33. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $299.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.48. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a PE ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 4.03.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's revenue for the quarter was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson downgraded Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nebius Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, General Counsel Boaz Tal sold 5,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.39, for a total value of $1,016,889.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 80,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,101,540.06. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 15,678 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.96, for a total transaction of $3,746,414.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 291,700 shares in the company, valued at $69,704,632. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 626,887 shares of company stock worth $124,696,143.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nebius Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nebius Group wasn't on the list.

While Nebius Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here