RFG Advisory LLC Sells 6,664 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,818 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 6,664 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,480,489 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $184,911,111,000 after buying an additional 11,451,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,803,093 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $109,446,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,244,133,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,181,484 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $34,909,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,203,035 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,808,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,560 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $303.84.

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Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total transaction of $186,000,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,882. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015 over the last quarter. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $210.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52 week low of $151.49 and a 52 week high of $236.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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