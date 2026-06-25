RFG Advisory LLC Takes Position in Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,774,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,045,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.37% of Ondas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ondas by 3,558,617.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,064,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,935,000 after buying an additional 2,063,998 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 329,954 shares of the company's stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 154,792 shares during the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ondas in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,720,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Ondas during the 4th quarter valued at $6,734,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ondas by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,415,432 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024,549 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ondas alerts: Sign Up

Ondas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS opened at $7.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.00 and a beta of 2.60. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $15.28.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 million. Ondas had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 247.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ONDS. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ondas from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Glj Research set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ondas in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ondas and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ondas currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Ondas

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ondas news, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 264,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,516,103.50. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 2,378,245 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $31,939,830.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,583,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $48,119,824.30. This represents a 39.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,395,745 shares of company stock valued at $32,109,380. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ondas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ondas wasn't on the list.

While Ondas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here