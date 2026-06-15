RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases 65,603 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 100.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,038 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,603 shares during the period. CocaCola comprises 4.4% of RFP Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RFP Financial Group LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in CocaCola by 450.5% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CocaCola by 548.2% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reiterated its buy view on Coca-Cola, reinforcing Wall Street’s generally favorable stance on KO and supporting the stock’s recent strength.

RBC Capital reiterated its view on Coca-Cola, reinforcing Wall Street’s generally favorable stance on KO and supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted Coca-Cola as a potential beneficiary of the 2026 FIFA World Cup , with expectations that beverage volume and consumer spending could rise during the tournament.

Several reports highlighted Coca-Cola as a potential beneficiary of the , with expectations that beverage volume and consumer spending could rise during the tournament. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary also pointed to strong Q1 results , including an earnings and revenue beat, solid organic growth, and volume gains, which continue to underpin the bullish investment case. Coca-Cola’s Q1 Results Prove It's a Good Buy to Hold and Hold

Market commentary also pointed to , including an earnings and revenue beat, solid organic growth, and volume gains, which continue to underpin the bullish investment case. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest remains supported by Coca-Cola’s reliable dividend and defensive profile, which continue to attract income-focused buyers.

Investor interest remains supported by Coca-Cola’s and defensive profile, which continue to attract income-focused buyers. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Jennifer K. Mann disclosed a stock sale, but it was conducted under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan and tied to equity-award tax withholding, making it less of a concern than discretionary insider selling.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Up 0.0%

KO stock opened at $82.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $84.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.70. The firm has a market cap of $355.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 23,984 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,000,505.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 157,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,128,734. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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