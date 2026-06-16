RFP Financial Group LLC Sells 2,784 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

RFP Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.4% of RFP Financial Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scge Management L.P. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 3,325,000 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $620,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,000 shares in the last quarter. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. SHUTTLEWORTH & Co now owns 13,480 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 29,555 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 80,914 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $15,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 7,734 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $212.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.22. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $142.03 and a 52-week high of $236.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $81.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Trending Headlines about NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA said it plans to raise about $20 billion through its first U.S. investment-grade bond offering since 2021. Investors appear to view the move as a sign of confidence in future cash flows and a way to fund massive AI-chip and infrastructure investments without stressing the balance sheet. Reuters article

NVIDIA said it plans to raise about $20 billion through its first U.S. investment-grade bond offering since 2021. Investors appear to view the move as a sign of confidence in future cash flows and a way to fund massive AI-chip and infrastructure investments without stressing the balance sheet. Positive Sentiment: The bond-sale news also reinforced the view that demand for NVIDIA’s AI hardware remains extremely strong, since the company is tapping debt markets to help meet capital needs tied to its AI leadership. CNBC article

The bond-sale news also reinforced the view that demand for NVIDIA’s AI hardware remains extremely strong, since the company is tapping debt markets to help meet capital needs tied to its AI leadership. Positive Sentiment: Shares also benefited from a broader semiconductor and tech rally, with chip stocks and AI names trading strongly after improved market sentiment and reports of easing geopolitical tensions. 247WallSt article

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,018,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares of the company's stock, valued at $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,619,457 shares of company stock valued at $332,073,643 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp set a $310.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $305.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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