RH $RH is Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's 2nd Largest Position

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. RH comprises approximately 5.2% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of RH worth $9,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in RH during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of RH by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 174 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company's stock.

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RH News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: William Blair reiterated a Buy rating on RH, citing strengthening fundamentals and a multiyear profit growth outlook, which can help support investor confidence. Robert Half Wins Buy Rating on Strengthening Fundamentals and Multiyear Profit Growth Outlook

William Blair reiterated a rating on RH, citing strengthening fundamentals and a multiyear profit growth outlook, which can help support investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: RH announced two leadership moves, including the promotion of Sandy Pilon to Chief Customer Experience & Values Officer and the appointment of Ryan Hassanein as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, suggesting continued internal investment in operations and governance. RH Announces the Promotion of Sandy Pilon to Chief Customer Experience & Values Officer

RH announced two leadership moves, including the promotion of Sandy Pilon to Chief Customer Experience & Values Officer and the appointment of Ryan Hassanein as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, suggesting continued internal investment in operations and governance. Neutral Sentiment: RH did not release new financial results in the highlighted items, so near-term trading is likely being driven more by analyst commentary and management changes than by a fresh earnings update.

RH did not release new financial results in the highlighted items, so near-term trading is likely being driven more by analyst commentary and management changes than by a fresh earnings update. Negative Sentiment: Investors may still be weighing RH’s recent softer earnings picture, including revenue down 1.7% year over year and EPS of ($1.97), even though both figures beat expectations. This can limit upside if the market focuses on margin pressure and slower growth.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlos Alberini bought 11,388 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $160.90 per share, with a total value of $1,832,329.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 32,190 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,371. This represents a 54.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $411,835.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,325,539.20. The trade was a 8.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,749 shares of company stock valued at $21,856,812. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company's stock.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE:RH opened at $174.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $156.38 and a 200 day moving average of $161.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.88. RH has a 1-year low of $106.30 and a 1-year high of $257.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $800.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. RH had a return on equity of 423.79% and a net margin of 3.01%.RH's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of RH from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, June 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of RH in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of RH from $130.00 to $96.00 and set a "strong sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $171.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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