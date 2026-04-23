RH $RH Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 7,340.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,475 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 161,278 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.87% of RH worth $29,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 13,537 shares of the company's stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the company's stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 397 shares of the company's stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 97,575 shares of the company's stock worth $17,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company's stock.

Get RH alerts: Sign Up

Key Headlines Impacting RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brand / showroom news that may support long‑term positioning: coverage of RH’s new Milan gallery highlights international retail and brand‑building activity, which is constructive for longer‑term revenue diversification and luxury positioning. Inside RH Milan’s new gallery

Brand / showroom news that may support long‑term positioning: coverage of RH’s new Milan gallery highlights international retail and brand‑building activity, which is constructive for longer‑term revenue diversification and luxury positioning. Neutral Sentiment: Recent operating results provide context: RH missed consensus on its most recent reported quarter (March 31) with a revenue and EPS shortfall, and management’s prior guidance for stronger revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margins has already been called into question — this is background that magnifies the impact of new allegations. (See company filings/earnings releases for detail.)

Recent operating results provide context: RH missed consensus on its most recent reported quarter (March 31) with a revenue and EPS shortfall, and management’s prior guidance for stronger revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margins has already been called into question — this is background that magnifies the impact of new allegations. (See company filings/earnings releases for detail.) Negative Sentiment: Schall Law Firm investigation: the firm is investigating whether RH made false or misleading statements and whether it failed to disclose material information to investors — a development that increases litigation risk and short‑term selling pressure. RH Investors Have Opportunity to Join RH Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

Schall Law Firm investigation: the firm is investigating whether RH made false or misleading statements and whether it failed to disclose material information to investors — a development that increases litigation risk and short‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky investor alert: the firm alleges RH “undersold tariff headwinds” and points to a gap between prior guidance (9–9.2% revenue growth, 17.6–18% adj. EBITDA margin) and reported results (roughly 8% growth, ~17.3% margin), saying shareholders lost value when the stock dropped — the alert signals potential class‑action claims and heightened uncertainty. RH Investor Alert: RH Securities Fraud Investigation - Levi & Korsinsky

Levi & Korsinsky investor alert: the firm alleges RH “undersold tariff headwinds” and points to a gap between prior guidance (9–9.2% revenue growth, 17.6–18% adj. EBITDA margin) and reported results (roughly 8% growth, ~17.3% margin), saying shareholders lost value when the stock dropped — the alert signals potential class‑action claims and heightened uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz investigation: another shareholder‑rights firm is probing claims on behalf of RH investors, adding to legal overhang and increasing the chance of coordinated litigation or regulatory attention — a near‑term negative for sentiment and a possible driver of further volatility. INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of RH

Insider Transactions at RH

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $1,517,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,370,440. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $136.61 on Thursday. RH has a 12-month low of $106.30 and a 12-month high of $257.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.17 and a 200 day moving average of $170.76.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.68). RH had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 567.82%. The business had revenue of $842.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $873.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on RH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RH from $183.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of RH from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $176.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RH

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider RH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and RH wasn't on the list.

While RH currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here