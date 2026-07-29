Rhino Investment Partners Inc Has $13.16 Million Stake in Tompkins Financial Corporation $TMP

Rhino Investment Partners Inc grew its stake in Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP - Free Report) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,941 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 78,391 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial accounts for 3.7% of Rhino Investment Partners Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rhino Investment Partners Inc owned about 1.16% of Tompkins Financial worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tompkins Financial by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,025 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 207.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,941 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 24,249 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,556 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Tompkins Financial by 290.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Tompkins Financial

In other Tompkins Financial news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 1,164 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $99,987.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 11,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,829.10. This represents a 10.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company's stock.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TMP opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Tompkins Financial Corporation has a one year low of $61.21 and a one year high of $102.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.13 and a 200 day moving average of $83.99.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 30.13%.The business had revenue of $87.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial Corporation will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Tompkins Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Tompkins Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Tompkins Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TMP

Tompkins Financial Profile

Tompkins Financial NYSEAMERICAN: TMP is a bank holding company headquartered in Ithaca, New York, that provides a diversified range of financial services. Through its principal banking subsidiary, Tompkins Trust Company, the firm offers commercial and consumer banking products including checking and savings accounts, mortgage loans, and credit facilities. Beyond traditional banking, Tompkins Financial delivers asset management, trust and estate planning, retirement services and investment advisory solutions.

In addition to its core banking operations, Tompkins Financial operates Tompkins Insurance Agencies, which offers property and casualty, life and health insurance coverages to individuals and businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tompkins Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tompkins Financial wasn't on the list.

While Tompkins Financial currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here