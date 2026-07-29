Rhino Investment Partners Inc Takes Position in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. $CZWI

Rhino Investment Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 162,312 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000. Rhino Investment Partners Inc owned approximately 1.68% of Citizens Community Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CZWI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,816 shares of the bank's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,321 shares of the bank's stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,118 shares of the bank's stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,077 shares of the bank's stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,373 shares of the bank's stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James D. Moll sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 35,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $744,723. The trade was a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $69,815 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citizens Community Bancorp Price Performance

CZWI opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.50. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $24.42.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Citizens Community Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Hovde Group cut Citizens Community Bancorp from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Citizens Community Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia Station, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Citizens Community Savings Bank, offers a range of community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through a network of branch offices in Lorain and Medina counties and surrounding communities, providing personalized financial solutions with a focus on local relationships and customer service.

The bank's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio features residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and small-business financing.

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