Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Reduces Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO - Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,334 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,517 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC's holdings in TKO Group were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKO. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in TKO Group by 543.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in TKO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in TKO Group by 234.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $180.73 on Monday. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.29 and a 12-month high of $226.94. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $195.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.32. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from TKO Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. TKO Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 117.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew M. Schleimer acquired 2,696 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.44 per share, with a total value of $499,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,705.60. This represents a 9.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ariel Emanuel acquired 10,805 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.09 per share, with a total value of $1,999,897.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 154,655 shares in the company, valued at $28,625,093.95. This represents a 7.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,679 and have sold 28,696 shares valued at $5,511,785. 64.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a "mkt outperform" rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TKO Group from $225.00 to $222.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TKO Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of TKO Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $233.87.

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TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings NYSE: TKO is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO's core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

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