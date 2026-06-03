Rice Partnership LLC Acquires Shares of 11,197 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,197 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1,666.7% during the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company's stock.

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More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Wedbush set a $350.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $299.17.

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International Business Machines Stock Up 2.9%

International Business Machines stock opened at $329.72 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $241.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.75. International Business Machines Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $212.34 and a fifty-two week high of $332.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. International Business Machines's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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