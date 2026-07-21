Rice Partnership LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Rice Partnership LLC lowered its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,499 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,277 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova makes up approximately 1.0% of Rice Partnership LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Rice Partnership LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $7,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

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GE Vernova Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of GEV stock opened at $1,079.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.09. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $530.16 and a one year high of $1,195.94. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,037.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $913.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

More GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GE Vernova from $831.00 to $896.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $910.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

Read Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

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