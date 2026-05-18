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Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Purchases 4,533 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Written by MarketBeat
May 18, 2026
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Key Points

  • Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its Amazon position by 4.8% in Q4, buying 4,533 shares and bringing its total stake to 99,802 shares worth about $23.0 million.
  • Amazon continues to attract heavy institutional interest, with 72.20% of shares owned by hedge funds and other institutions. Several large investors also added meaningful stakes in recent periods.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish after Amazon’s strong quarterly results, with multiple firms raising price targets; the company beat earnings and revenue estimates and reported 16.6% year-over-year revenue growth.
  • Interested in Amazon.com? Here are five stocks we like better.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,802 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.1% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,438,011,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 22,085.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,177,557 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,671,634,000 after buying an additional 12,122,668 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,908,424 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $11,017,657,000 after buying an additional 10,176,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,284,962 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,702,362,000 after buying an additional 9,583,217 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,624,275. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 190,593 shares of company stock worth $46,081,241 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $264.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.47 and a 200-day moving average of $230.69.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

Get Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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