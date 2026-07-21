Go Pro
→ CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent? (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Ridgepath Capital Management LLC Invests $2.67 Million in Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Docusign logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Ridgepath Capital Management opened a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter, buying 56,255 shares worth about $2.67 million. The stake makes up roughly 1.3% of Ridgepath’s portfolio.
  • Insiders sold shares in early July, including CEO Allan C. Thygesen and insider James P. Shaughnessy, both through pre-arranged 10b5-1 plans. In total, insiders sold 76,695 shares worth about $3.48 million in the last quarter.
  • DocuSign’s latest earnings beat expectations, with EPS of $1.09 versus $0.99 expected and revenue of $830.24 million, up 8.7% year over year. Despite that, the stock was down slightly, and analysts currently rate it a Hold on average.
  • Interested in Docusign? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ridgepath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,255 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,667,000. Docusign accounts for about 1.3% of Ridgepath Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Docusign in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Docusign by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 433 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Docusign

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 52,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,195.10. This represents a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 26,250 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $1,208,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 159,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,318,928.76. This represents a 14.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,002. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

Docusign Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $52.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.27. Docusign Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.16 and a 52 week high of $86.65. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. Docusign had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 9.59%.The business had revenue of $830.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $824.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Docusign in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Docusign from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Docusign from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Docusign from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Docusign from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Docusign

About Docusign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc NASDAQ: DOCU is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company's flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign's Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign's platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Docusign Right Now?

Before you consider Docusign, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Docusign wasn't on the list.

While Docusign currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
Why Fastenal’s Latest Drop Could Be Its Biggest Opportunity Yet
By Thomas Hughes | July 14, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines