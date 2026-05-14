RingCentral, Inc. $RNG Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG - Free Report) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 493,387 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 147,019 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.57% of RingCentral worth $14,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 98.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 901 shares of the software maker's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 61.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,217 shares of the software maker's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 103.0% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,823 shares of the software maker's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company's stock.

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RingCentral Stock Down 7.6%

RNG stock opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $48.57.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. RingCentral had a net margin of 3.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $644.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. RingCentral's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.010 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

RingCentral Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. RingCentral's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RingCentral has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RingCentral

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, COO Kira Makagon sold 5,870 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $236,384.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 236,715 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,532,513.05. This represents a 2.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Tarun Arora sold 953 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $40,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 74,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,205,177. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 259,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,708 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company's stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

Further Reading

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