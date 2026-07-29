Riposte Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Riposte Capital LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $10,790,000. Uber Technologies comprises 2.7% of Riposte Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: AI and automation investment: Uber committed $100 million to Atoms, the robotics and automation company founded by former CEO Travis Kalanick. The investment could strengthen Uber’s access to industrial AI and automation capabilities across mobility and logistics. Uber Backs Travis Kalanick’s Atoms With $100 Million

Uber committed $100 million to Atoms, the robotics and automation company founded by former CEO Travis Kalanick. The investment could strengthen Uber’s access to industrial AI and automation capabilities across mobility and logistics. Positive Sentiment: Uber Freight expands its AI focus: Uber Freight hired a logistics technology veteran as it increases investment in artificial intelligence, potentially improving efficiency and competitiveness in its freight business. Uber Freight Elevates AI Ambitions

Uber Freight hired a logistics technology veteran as it increases investment in artificial intelligence, potentially improving efficiency and competitiveness in its freight business. Positive Sentiment: Q2 expectations remain solid: Bank of America maintained its Buy rating and expects Uber’s second-quarter results to meet or modestly exceed consensus, forecasting gross bookings of $57.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.77 billion. Investors are also watching management’s autonomous-vehicle outlook. Uber Autonomous Vehicle Outlook in Focus for Q2 Earnings

Bank of America maintained its Buy rating and expects Uber’s second-quarter results to meet or modestly exceed consensus, forecasting gross bookings of $57.3 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $2.77 billion. Investors are also watching management’s autonomous-vehicle outlook. Positive Sentiment: Demand supports pricing: An Obi analysis found that rideshare prices, particularly for Uber, rose significantly across World Cup host cities on match days, highlighting the potential for event-driven demand and higher marketplace revenue. World Cup Match Days Sent Rideshare Prices Surging

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $70.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.41 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The firm's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Weiss Ratings cut Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC downgraded Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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