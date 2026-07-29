Riposte Capital LLC Raises Stake in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Riposte Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 160.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 43,141 shares during the period. MasTec accounts for about 5.7% of Riposte Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Riposte Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MasTec worth $22,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in MasTec by 32.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company's stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MasTec in the second quarter worth $271,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 105.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. This represents a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $455.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of MasTec from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $493.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MasTec from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $466.89.

View Our Latest Report on MTZ

MasTec Trading Down 7.3%

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $312.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 54.68 and a beta of 1.77. MasTec, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $441.43. The business's fifty day moving average is $371.15 and its 200 day moving average is $332.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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