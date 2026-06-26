Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 128,961 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 181.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,857 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 128,961 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,345 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 413.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on HST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $23.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 15,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $358,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 682,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,688,047. This trade represents a 2.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of HST stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $25.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.40%.The firm's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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