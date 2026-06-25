Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,605 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $24,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 0.7%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $439.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $411.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $220.80 and a one year high of $476.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 4,496 shares of company stock worth $327,927 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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