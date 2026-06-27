Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 2,122 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 142.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,616 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in Sandisk were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNDK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sandisk from $975.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,603.29.

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Sandisk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $2,090.71 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $2,354.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 4.87. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $1,546.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $881.10.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock valued at $8,913,497 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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