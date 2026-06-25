Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,197 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $991.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $136.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,145.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $801.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.30. The firm has a market cap of $222.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 2.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.Seagate Technology's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fox Advisors downgraded Seagate Technology from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $831.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seagate Technology

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Shankar Arumugavelu sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $927.68, for a total value of $927,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,146,807.68. The trade was a 13.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 903 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $794,811.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,724,943.40. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 141,069 shares of company stock valued at $107,161,712 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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