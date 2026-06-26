Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 5,526 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,953 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 5,526 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Breakwater Capital Group raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,412 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 80.1% in the first quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 18,844 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright set a $492.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $410.79.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $415.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $417.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.20 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group's quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $2.32 dividend. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 17,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting UnitedHealth Group

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $475 from $450 and kept a buy rating, signaling further upside potential for the stock.

Bank of America raised its price target on UnitedHealth Group to $475 from $450 and kept a rating, signaling further upside potential for the stock. Positive Sentiment: The stock hit a new 52-week high of $417.58, reflecting strong momentum as investors continue to reward UnitedHealth’s recent operating performance and long-term earnings outlook.

The stock hit a new 52-week high of $417.58, reflecting strong momentum as investors continue to reward UnitedHealth’s recent operating performance and long-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlighted UNH as a long-term value stock, with Wall Street expectations calling for double-digit EPS growth in the upcoming Q2 2026 report.

Several recent articles highlighted UNH as a long-term value stock, with Wall Street expectations calling for double-digit EPS growth in the upcoming Q2 2026 report. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market action also helped: the Dow surged while tech stocks lagged, which can support large healthcare names like UnitedHealth as investors rotate toward more defensive sectors.

Broader market action also helped: the Dow surged while tech stocks lagged, which can support large healthcare names like UnitedHealth as investors rotate toward more defensive sectors. Neutral Sentiment: UnitedHealth reached a proposed FTC settlement over insulin rebating practices, which removes some regulatory uncertainty but does not appear to be a major near-term catalyst.

UnitedHealth reached a proposed FTC settlement over insulin rebating practices, which removes some regulatory uncertainty but does not appear to be a major near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from analysts and media outlets generally remained constructive, with some pieces asking whether the stock is still a buy after its strong run.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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