Riverbridge Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,665 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 27,701 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 2.7% of Riverbridge Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $110,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,215,516,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Analog Devices by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,715,095 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,634,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,507,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3,456.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $287,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Trading Down 8.6%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $407.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $445.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business's fifty day moving average is $404.57 and its 200-day moving average is $343.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Argus set a $460.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $432.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. The trade was a 23.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total value of $563,723.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 118,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,279,145.49. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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