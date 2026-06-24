Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $35.05 Million Stock Position in Cognex Corporation $CGNX

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,343 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 151,720 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Cognex worth $35,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cognex by 173,138.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,477,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $376,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,103,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,388,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 18,810.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $56,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,013,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $252,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $61.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.43.

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Cognex Price Performance

Cognex stock opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. Cognex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $71.90.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Cognex had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $268.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cognex has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.440 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Corporation will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Cognex's payout ratio is 40.48%.

Insider Activity at Cognex

In related news, insider Mark Fennell sold 64,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $4,349,734.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $755,184.15. This represents a 85.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darren Marc Long sold 20,252 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $1,343,517.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 3,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,696.60. The trade was a 83.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,847 shares of company stock worth $14,975,098. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation is a leading provider of machine vision systems, software, sensors and industrial barcode readers used to automate manufacturing, logistics and distribution processes. The company designs and develops vision-based products that help manufacturers and logistics operators inspect, identify and guide parts, assemblies and packaged goods in real time. Its solutions are applied in a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio includes stand-alone vision systems, vision sensors and deep learning-based software platforms that enable automated inspection, quality control and traceability.

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