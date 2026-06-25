Riverbridge Partners LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,767 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,781,000. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer's stock worth $15,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 140,429 shares of the retailer's stock worth $121,098,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perryman Financial Advisory Inc. AD bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $9,300,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
More Costco Wholesale News
Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and market commentators remained constructive on Costco, highlighting its resilient membership model, digital gains, and global expansion as reasons it may outperform other retailers. Costco vs. Target: Which Discount Retailer Holds More Promise?
- Positive Sentiment: Costco also drew favorable valuation/upside coverage, with one report calling for about 10% upside and a path toward $1,000 per share, reinforcing the idea that the recent pullback may be an entry point. Costco Stock Price Prediction: A Path to $1,000 and Double-Digit Upside
- Positive Sentiment: News that Costco is opening two new locations this week, plus approval for another warehouse site, underscores continued store-count expansion and long-term growth potential. Costco is opening 2 new locations this week. See where ‘I can say it’s a Costco’ | engineer says as P&Z approves rezoning for wholesale warehouse
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage comparing Costco with Target emphasized that Costco’s quarterly sales are now more than double Target’s, with seasonal sales strength highlighting the power of its warehouse model. Target vs. Costco: What Their Revenue Trends Tell Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: Articles also framed Costco as a defensive stock that could hold up well during a market correction, which supports investor confidence but is not company-specific news. Costco, Exxon, and 17 More Winners if the Market Drops
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary noted strong sales growth and high membership renewals, but also said the stock fell anyway, suggesting investors may be weighing valuation after a strong run. Costco Just Posted 12% Sales Growth and 92% Membership Renewals, and the Stock Fell Anyway. Is This the Buy-the-Dip Moment?
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional pieces about new products, store openings, and shopping trends mainly reinforce Costco’s brand strength and traffic drivers, but are less likely to move the stock on their own.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,088.00 to $1,159.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,185.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $1,020.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $769.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,061.45.
Read Our Latest Research Report on COST
Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3%
COST opened at $960.78 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a one year low of $844.06 and a one year high of $1,096.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock's fifty day moving average is $997.36 and its 200-day moving average is $970.33. The company has a market capitalization of $426.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.88.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($0.01). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 20.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Costco Wholesale's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
(Free Report
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Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company's product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco's business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.
Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.
See Also
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST - Free Report).
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