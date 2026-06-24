Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,411 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,083 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned 0.61% of Floor & Decor worth $33,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered Floor & Decor from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a "positive" rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FND

Insider Transactions at Floor & Decor

In related news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 71,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,517.28. The trade was a 17.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Langley acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,759.04. This represents a 6.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Floor & Decor Trading Up 1.6%

NYSE FND opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.64 and a 12 month high of $92.40. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.05). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Floor & Decor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Floor & Decor wasn't on the list.

While Floor & Decor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here