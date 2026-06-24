Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 21,526 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI - Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,068 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 21,526 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of Power Integrations worth $17,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POWI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,073 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 165,405 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,924 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 22,049 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 48,387.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 130,432 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 130,163 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,351 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 23,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $1,072,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, Director Balu Balakrishnan sold 124,287 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $10,743,368.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 279,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,161,363.04. The trade was a 30.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 15,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,306,168.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 71,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,854,421.02. This trade represents a 18.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 335,085 shares of company stock valued at $27,338,789. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Down 7.8%

Shares of POWI stock opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.58, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.57. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $91.18.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.75 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 3.72%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Power Integrations's dividend payout ratio is currently 286.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on POWI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Power Integrations

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company's products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm's product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

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