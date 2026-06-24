Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 4,657 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,657 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 6.5%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $437.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $213.88 and a 1 year high of $476.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Trending Headlines about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,496 shares of company stock valued at $327,927. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Zacks Research cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $429.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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