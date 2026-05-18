RiverFront Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,706 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 15,459.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $791,667,000 after buying an additional 4,031,879 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,146,372,000 after buying an additional 2,277,234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,845,032 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $388,379,000 after buying an additional 1,042,972 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,161,731 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $12,322,222,000 after buying an additional 1,027,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 424.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,153,754 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $242,865,000 after buying an additional 933,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $213.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $225.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $186.76 and a one year high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's payout ratio is 67.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Evercore raised their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, April 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $248.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

See Also

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