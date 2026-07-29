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Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 299,992 Lake Superior Acquisition Corp $LKSP

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lake Superior Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LKSP - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 299,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,015,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned 2.53% of Lake Superior Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lake Superior Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Lake Superior Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Sona Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in Lake Superior Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $892,000. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lake Superior Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lake Superior Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Lake Superior Acquisition from a "sell (e)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Sell".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lake Superior Acquisition

Lake Superior Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:LKSP opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. Lake Superior Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.17. The firm's fifty day moving average is $10.14.

Lake Superior Acquisition (NASDAQ:LKSP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Lake Superior Acquisition Profile

(Free Report)

Lake Superior Acquisition Corp. NASDAQ: LKSP is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to identify, acquire or merge with one or more businesses. As a blank‑check vehicle, its principal purpose is to raise capital in the public markets and use those proceeds, typically held in trust, to complete a business combination that delivers an operating company to public investors.

The company's primary activities center on sourcing, negotiating and consummating an initial business combination.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lake Superior Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LKSP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lake Superior Acquisition (NASDAQ:LKSP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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