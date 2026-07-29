Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Sells 1,310,437 Shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp $VMO

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp (NYSE:VMO - Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,732,276 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,310,437 shares during the quarter. Inv Vk Mun Opp comprises approximately 1.3% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned about 4.05% of Inv Vk Mun Opp worth $25,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMO. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 1,328.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Inv Vk Mun Opp by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,661 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp by 1,039.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Opp during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Inv Vk Mun Opp Stock Performance

NYSE VMO opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74. Inv Vk Mun Opp has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Inv Vk Mun Opp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.7%.

Inv Vk Mun Opp Profile

Inv Vk Mun Opp NYSE: VMO, known as the Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust, is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax, along with the potential for capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of municipal securities issued by U.S. states, cities and local governments. Its investment strategy emphasizes selecting undervalued bonds that offer attractive tax-exempt yields, while maintaining a focus on credit quality and liquidity.

The portfolio manager employs both fundamental credit analysis and relative-value techniques to identify investment opportunities across various sectors of the municipal bond market.

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