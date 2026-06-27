Riverstone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Corporation $INTC

Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,460 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Madrid Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 16.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Oak Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Intel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 26,960 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $128.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $644.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.96 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.89. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $141.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.Intel's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Goldman Sachs coverage on Intel

Goldman Sachs began coverage of Intel with a neutral rating and a $150 price target, reinforcing the view that the stock still has upside after its big run. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Micron article

Micron’s blockbuster earnings and upbeat outlook for smartphones and PCs helped boost sentiment across semiconductors, including Intel, AMD, Arm, and Qualcomm. Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time.

Articles highlighting Intel’s turnaround, foundry push, and diversification away from Taiwan-based manufacturing are supporting the bullish narrative that Intel could gain share in advanced chips over time. Neutral Sentiment: Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year.

Intel remains one of the most heavily watched stocks, with multiple articles focused on whether the recent rally is justified after the shares have already surged sharply this year. Neutral Sentiment: Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals.

Congressional-trading and political headlines, including references to Intel-linked holdings and U.S. chip policy, are adding visibility but do not directly change near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary says the valuation has run ahead of fundamentals, and broader chip stocks have also seen periods of renewed selling pressure, which could limit further upside if sentiment cools.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Freedom Capital raised shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. KGI Securities cut shares of Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $89.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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