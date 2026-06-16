Rivulet Capital LLC Sells 64,850 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

Rivulet Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,100 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 64,850 shares during the quarter. PTC makes up approximately 40.3% of Rivulet Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rivulet Capital LLC owned 0.18% of PTC worth $36,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC by 2,725.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 226 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of PTC by 86.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company's stock.

Get PTC alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of PTC from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PTC from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $170.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $198.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.71.

Get Our Latest Report on PTC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Alice Christenson sold 816 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total transaction of $118,989.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,462.30. This trade represents a 39.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

PTC Trading Up 1.0%

PTC stock opened at $114.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.50 and a 12-month high of $219.69.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $712.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 41.81% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. PTC has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-8.900 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc NASDAQ: PTC is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PTC, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PTC wasn't on the list.

While PTC currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here