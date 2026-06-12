RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,201 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 321.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,689 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 11,201 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Duke Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Duke Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Duke Energy joined the new Careers Electric coalition, aiming to help train 25,000 workers over the next 10 years and strengthen the utility’s labor pipeline, especially in North Carolina. That could support Duke’s ability to staff grid and infrastructure projects as demand rises. Article Title

Duke Energy joined the new coalition, aiming to help train 25,000 workers over the next 10 years and strengthen the utility’s labor pipeline, especially in North Carolina. That could support Duke’s ability to staff grid and infrastructure projects as demand rises. Positive Sentiment: The U.S. Department of Energy approved up to $96 million in grants to help refurbish Duke’s coal-fired plants in Kentucky and North Carolina, which may reduce capital burden and support grid reliability. Article Title

The U.S. Department of Energy approved up to in grants to help refurbish Duke’s coal-fired plants in Kentucky and North Carolina, which may reduce capital burden and support grid reliability. Positive Sentiment: CEO Harry Sideris said electricity demand is growing at 10 times the historical pace, reinforcing the long-term case for regulated utilities like Duke as data-center and electrification demand accelerate. Article Title

CEO Harry Sideris said electricity demand is growing at the historical pace, reinforcing the long-term case for regulated utilities like Duke as data-center and electrification demand accelerate. Neutral Sentiment: Duke was named a “Moderate Buy” by brokerages, which supports a constructive longer-term view but is not a fresh catalyst by itself. Article Title

Duke was named a by brokerages, which supports a constructive longer-term view but is not a fresh catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest remains elevated, with Duke appearing frequently in stock-watch and “trending stock” coverage, suggesting the market is still reassessing the utility’s growth story. Article Title

Investor interest remains elevated, with Duke appearing frequently in stock-watch and “trending stock” coverage, suggesting the market is still reassessing the utility’s growth story. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory headlines are weighing on sentiment, including questions over Duke’s role in attracting new data centers to North Carolina and concerns that a pause in solar procurement could affect customer bills and project timing. Article Title Article Title

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,680,087.25. This trade represents a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total value of $2,487,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,952,205.74. This represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore increased their target price on Duke Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $138.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $124.23 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $113.66 and a 1 year high of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average of $124.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 15.49%.The business had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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