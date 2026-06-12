RKL Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,311 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,192 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company's stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,691 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,967,000 after buying an additional 87,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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