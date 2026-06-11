RM Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 3,265 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

RM Financial Services LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,265 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $272.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.49. The stock has a market cap of $256.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Weiss Ratings raised shares of International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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