RM Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 7,574 ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

RM Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,574 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research lowered ExxonMobil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $165.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on ExxonMobil

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ExxonMobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $150.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $624.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 12 month low of $105.53 and a 12 month high of $176.41. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $152.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.12.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The company had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

ExxonMobil Company Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here