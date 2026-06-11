RM Financial Services LLC Buys New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

RM Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,456 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Arista Networks makes up 1.0% of RM Financial Services LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,342,551 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,752,573,000 after purchasing an additional 245,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,455,095,000 after purchasing an additional 477,625 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,558,563,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,094,255 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,470,834,000 after buying an additional 181,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Arista introduced its new 7060XE7 Series 1.6T networking platforms for rack-scale AI infrastructure, reinforcing its role as a key supplier in AI data center buildouts. Article Title

Arista introduced its new for rack-scale AI infrastructure, reinforcing its role as a key supplier in AI data center buildouts. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive after Arista’s strong quarterly results, with several raising price targets and reiterating Buy ratings, which supports the bull case for continued earnings momentum. Article Title

Analysts remain constructive after Arista’s strong quarterly results, with several raising price targets and reiterating Buy ratings, which supports the bull case for continued earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also highlighted Arista’s debt-free balance sheet, rising cash reserves, and strong operating cash flow , suggesting the company can keep investing in AI and cloud growth. Article Title

Coverage also highlighted Arista’s , suggesting the company can keep investing in AI and cloud growth. Neutral Sentiment: Several stories framed Arista as a major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, but this is more of a reaffirmation of the long-term growth story than a new catalyst. Article Title

Several stories framed Arista as a major beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout, but this is more of a reaffirmation of the long-term growth story than a new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim disclosed another large stock sale under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan. While routine, repeated insider selling can still pressure sentiment on ANET. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 428,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $75,944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,209,207 shares in the company, valued at $924,321,690.08. This trade represents a 7.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $4,292,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,740,600.64. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock valued at $388,820,943. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 price objective on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $185.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of ANET stock opened at $151.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.99 and a 200 day moving average of $139.55. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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