Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Cigna Group $CI

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,665 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 10,664 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $23,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,840 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $49,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cigna Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $333.11.

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Cigna Group Trading Down 0.9%

CI opened at $272.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.26. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $350.00. The business's 50 day moving average is $276.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.53 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.64 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Cigna Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Everett Neville sold 1,719 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $496,636.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,638,119.70. The trade was a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 2,307 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

See Also

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