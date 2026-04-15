Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $12.71 Million Stock Position in Nutanix $NTNX

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Free Report) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,886 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 309,433 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Nutanix worth $12,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 3,122.7% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 709 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Nutanix by 135.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,059 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 31.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Nutanix Stock Performance

Nutanix stock opened at $36.83 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $722.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.83 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Nutanix from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nutanix from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Nutanix from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $60.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTNX

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

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