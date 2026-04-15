Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $17.24 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE - Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,642 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,681 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.37% of Grand Canyon Education worth $17,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 46.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $168.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.01 and a 200-day moving average of $174.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.37 and a 52-week high of $223.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.02. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $307.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $220.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LOPE

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation's largest private Christian universities. The company's offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

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