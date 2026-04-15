Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Ralph Lauren Corporation $RL

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL - Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,688 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Ralph Lauren worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 5.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,432 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 39.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,369 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 29.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,812 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company's stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts: Sign Up

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL stock opened at $373.05 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $354.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.21. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ralph Lauren Corporation has a 12-month low of $198.01 and a 12-month high of $389.15.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The textile maker reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.42. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 11.73%.The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Corporation will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.9125 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. Ralph Lauren's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 47,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.22, for a total value of $16,648,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 85,552 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,304,229.44. This represents a 35.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Ralph Lauren from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $391.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RL

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation NYSE: RL is a global designer, marketer and distributor of premium lifestyle products under the Ralph Lauren name and a portfolio of related brands. The company, founded by Ralph Lauren in 1967 and headquartered in New York City, has grown from a single line of men's neckties into a global lifestyle business that spans apparel, accessories and home goods.

Ralph Lauren's product assortment includes menswear, womenswear and childrenswear along with footwear, leather goods, eyewear, fragrances and home furnishings.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ralph Lauren, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ralph Lauren wasn't on the list.

While Ralph Lauren currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here