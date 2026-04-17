Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 90,000 Shares of Klarna Group plc $KLAR

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Klarna Group plc (NYSE:KLAR - Free Report) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Klarna Group were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Klarna Group by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Klarna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Klarna Group by 5,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Klarna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in Klarna Group in the third quarter valued at $5,681,000.

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Klarna Group Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:KLAR opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.01. Klarna Group plc has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $57.20. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.27.

Klarna Group (NYSE:KLAR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter. Klarna Group had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 8.41%.The company's revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Klarna Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Klarna Group from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Klarna Group from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Klarna Group from $39.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Klarna Group from $40.00 to $20.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klarna Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $38.33.

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Klarna Group Company Profile

Klarna Group is a global payments provider specializing in “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) solutions for online and in-store shoppers. The company partners with merchants to offer flexible payment options, including interest-free installments and deferred payments, aiming to enhance conversion rates and customer loyalty. Klarna’s platform integrates risk assessment, fraud prevention, and a one-click checkout experience to streamline transactions for both retailers and consumers.

Through its digital wallet and mobile app, Klarna enables users to manage purchases, track spending and access exclusive shopping offers from partner merchants.

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