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Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases New Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
TTM Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought a new stake of 40,104 shares in TTM Technologies in Q4 valued at about $2.77M, and institutional investors now hold 95.79% of the stock with major increases from firms like Goldman Sachs (1.705M shares) and Jane Street.
  • TTM beat Q4 estimates with EPS of $0.70 (vs. $0.68) and revenue of $763.5M (up 19% YoY), provided Q1 2026 guidance of $0.64–$0.70 EPS, and carries a consensus "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $117.25.
  • The shares recently traded around $116.93 (52‑week high $126.71) with a $12.14B market cap and a P/E of 69.19, while insiders sold 105,150 shares (~$10.4M) over the past 90 days, leaving insiders owning about 1.3%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,104 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,767,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TTM Technologies by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,433 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in TTM Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,087 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,989,000 after buying an additional 115,766 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 190,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,150.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,889 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

TTMI opened at $116.93 on Friday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $100.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.94. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $126.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.19 and a beta of 1.76.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $763.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.96 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.640-0.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 12,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,883,019.48. This trade represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 20,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 78,645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,331,651.30. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,412,586. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $81.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $113.00 price target on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TTM Technologies

About TTM Technologies

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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