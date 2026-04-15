Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 465,413 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,105,877 shares of the company's stock after selling 465,413 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of CNH Industrial worth $19,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 132.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CNH Industrial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Truist Financial set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. iA Financial set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Read Our Latest Report on CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE CNH opened at $11.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64. CNH Industrial N.V. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.91 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 89.0%.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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