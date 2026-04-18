Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 62,169 Shares of DTE Energy Company $DTE

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,056 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 62,169 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 22,208 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,467 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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DTE Energy Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $147.08 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $126.23 and a 12 month high of $154.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day moving average of $138.96.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.24%.The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. DTE Energy's payout ratio is presently 66.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.58.

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DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

Further Reading

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