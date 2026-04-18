Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Takes $1.36 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,058 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the company's stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 11,435 shares of the company's stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in US Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,445 shares of the company's stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at US Foods

In other news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total transaction of $6,344,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 88,176 shares in the company, valued at $8,510,747.52. The trade was a 42.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on US Foods from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research upgraded US Foods from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $94.00 target price on US Foods and gave the stock a "mixed" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on US Foods from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.33.

View Our Latest Report on US Foods

US Foods Stock Up 4.2%

USFD opened at $93.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.46 and a twelve month high of $102.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. US Foods had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.71%.The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. Research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods NYSE: USFD is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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