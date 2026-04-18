Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR - Free Report) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,685 shares of the company's stock after selling 241,805 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company's stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,225 shares of the company's stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,991 shares of the company's stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,967 shares of the company's stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,903 shares of the company's stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Carrier Global Stock Up 2.6%

Carrier Global stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.52.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Carrier Global's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $69.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

See Also

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