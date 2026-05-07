Robeco Schweiz AG Has $7.25 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Robeco Schweiz AG lessened its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT - Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,494 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 21,848 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG's holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 51,774 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 66,652 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 625,686 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $60,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,757,063 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $264,816,000 after acquiring an additional 125,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company's stock.

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Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $77.64 on Thursday. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $77.16 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business's fifty day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.89 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 13.00%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Medtronic's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Medtronic News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Medtronic from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDT

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 52,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total transaction of $5,132,120.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,201,761.28. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company's stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic's offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter‑defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

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